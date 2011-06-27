  1. Home
Used 2012 Mazda 6 s Touring Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2012 6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Wing Spoileryes
Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless Steel)yes
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Pearl Paint Chargeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Aluminum Fuel-Filler Door (Chrome)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight3574 lbs.
Gross weight4590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Slate
  • Ingot Silver
  • White Platinum Pearl
  • Fireglow Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Autumn Bronze
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles