Used 2012 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

MazdaSixFan , 03/20/2016 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)

This is my second Mazda6. Previously, I had the 2009 Mazda6 iGrand Touring and an RX-8. Great build qualities on Mazda and reliability! I'm pretty much a Mazda family. Currently, I have the 2013 Mazda6 but built in 2012. My thoughts about this car is more than what I expected. The 2009-2013 are the best looking and best handling cars I've ever owned! I get compliments here and there and I am so proud of having this car. The style and characteristics of this car is different from Toyota, Honda, Hyundai.. etc. Some will nag that the 4cyl 170hp isn't the best but other car makers that have 4cyl don't have the much either so I cant complain. I take it easy on my car because I don't need to stress the car out plus it'll last long. The gas mileage is phenomenal it isn't close to 40mpg however if you take it easy it'll go far plus driving any car hard tends to bring down reliability and bad gas mileage. You can feel how solid when you drive it and take turns. It feels like your driving a higher end luxury/sports sedan without paying the over priced luxo-mobile brands. On the highway, the handling is smooth and controlled. On the city it is the same. I have the 18inch wheels stock and you can hear a bit of road noise but that's standard on bigger wheels and low profile tires. This car cabin is spacious and rear seating and trunk is huge! The I touring plus or grand touring models.. the gauges are beautiful in color and they are easy to read. The stock stereo sounds great too. It had aux/Bluetooth but no USB which isn't a big deal. Overall, I love the car and I'm happy with it. I get head turns and I feel safe in it.