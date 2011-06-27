  1. Home
Used 2009 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2009 6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight3309 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Mica
  • Light Ice Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Ebony Black
  • Smokestone Mica
  • Comet Gray Mica
  • Kona Blue Mica
  • Black Cherry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather/cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
