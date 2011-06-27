  1. Home
Used 2008 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2008 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque197 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Curb weight3378 lbs.
Gross weight4526 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length186.8 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Mica
  • Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Red
  • Performance White
  • Smokestone
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray , leather
  • Gray , cloth
  • Black , leather
  • Black , cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/45R18 93W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
