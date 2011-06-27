Used 2008 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best Car EVER! BMW is only other car I can compare to! npalafax , 12/06/2012 5 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought used at 70k Base i hatchback with sport package same car as the photo above. I really loved the hatch vs one with a trunk. It came in handy more than I ever thought. And still wish I had it. The only other car that I can say drove anything like this was a BMW which I now own. Ironically, the previous owner I bought it from sold it because she bought a new BMW. The only issues I ever had were: 1.Thermostat at 83k common problem threw a engine light so never over heated. 2.All the motor mounts failed at the same time. This car was defiantly well loved and cared for. Sadly was totaled at 98K in a garage fire in my building otherwise I would still have it. BUY A 4cyl v6 has a lot of probs Report Abuse

WOW!!! Jim , 08/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful ....and I thought you had to buy a GM car to get such a soft ride. Superb handling. Smooth acceleration with the V6. Now I get the Zoom Zoom thing. Great driving experience. Not one rattle so far. What a car!! Report Abuse

Fun to Drive and Good Value CCD , 05/01/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Mazda6 is an excellent value. I bought the car loaded with everything except nav. Yet the car still lacks an upscale feel. The real appeal of this car is the handling which is outstanding for this type of car and the versatility of the hatch. With a more powerful motor, this car could have been exceptional. With the 6 cylinder engine, it is just a lot of fun to drive. A bigger motor would have really given the car a strong identity. Report Abuse

Fun little car to drive Padre52 , 06/07/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love the mileage & performance of my new mazda 6 with the 2.3 4cyl. Very comfortable to drive, I drive nearly 200 miles per day. My one complaint is the red lighting and location of clock, radio station info, if the sun is shining through the windshield you can't see any of the information. Miss the automatic door-locks and headlights from my previous vehicle. Report Abuse