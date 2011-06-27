  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2008 Mazda 6
  5. Used 2008 Mazda 6 Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 6
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,445 - $4,375
Used 6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car EVER! BMW is only other car I can compare to!

npalafax, 12/06/2012
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought used at 70k Base i hatchback with sport package same car as the photo above. I really loved the hatch vs one with a trunk. It came in handy more than I ever thought. And still wish I had it. The only other car that I can say drove anything like this was a BMW which I now own. Ironically, the previous owner I bought it from sold it because she bought a new BMW. The only issues I ever had were: 1.Thermostat at 83k common problem threw a engine light so never over heated. 2.All the motor mounts failed at the same time. This car was defiantly well loved and cared for. Sadly was totaled at 98K in a garage fire in my building otherwise I would still have it. BUY A 4cyl v6 has a lot of probs

Report Abuse

WOW!!!

Jim, 08/14/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

....and I thought you had to buy a GM car to get such a soft ride. Superb handling. Smooth acceleration with the V6. Now I get the Zoom Zoom thing. Great driving experience. Not one rattle so far. What a car!!

Report Abuse

Fun to Drive and Good Value

CCD, 05/01/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Mazda6 is an excellent value. I bought the car loaded with everything except nav. Yet the car still lacks an upscale feel. The real appeal of this car is the handling which is outstanding for this type of car and the versatility of the hatch. With a more powerful motor, this car could have been exceptional. With the 6 cylinder engine, it is just a lot of fun to drive. A bigger motor would have really given the car a strong identity.

Report Abuse

Fun little car to drive

Padre52, 06/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Love the mileage & performance of my new mazda 6 with the 2.3 4cyl. Very comfortable to drive, I drive nearly 200 miles per day. My one complaint is the red lighting and location of clock, radio station info, if the sun is shining through the windshield you can't see any of the information. Miss the automatic door-locks and headlights from my previous vehicle.

Report Abuse

Sports car handling with a pratical side

KF, 01/14/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for something with great visual appeal and that's more fun-to-drive than any other mid-sized sedan in this segment, this is your car. Best of all, the hatchback design looks great while offering more cargo space than any other vehicle in this class. I've driven this vehicle over 10,000 miles since new and have had no mechanical problems (though the roof liner sagged slightly on driver's side, but was replaced at no charge). Really a driver's car; some might find the seating a bit tight, esp. in the back (compared to other sedans), but not a problem for me. I still look for any excuse to drive this car!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6s for sale

Related Used 2008 Mazda 6 Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles