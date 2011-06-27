  1. Home
Used 2006 Mazda 6 s Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Gross weight4491 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Bright Island Blue
  • Tungsten Gray
  • Volcanic Red
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray , leather
  • Gray , cloth
  • Black , leather
  • Black , cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
