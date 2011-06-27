  1. Home
Used 2003 Mazda 6 i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396/522 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length186.8 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sepang Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Performance White
  • Speed Yellow
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P205/60R H tiresyes
16 x 5 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
