Used 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2014 5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,670
See 5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,670
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,670
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Cargo Coveryes
Floor Mats, All-Weatheryes
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,670
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Clear Film, Rear Bumper Topyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Clear Film, Front Paint Protectionyes
Pearl Paint Chargeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Front track60.2 in.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Gross weight4685 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1228 lbs.
Length180.5 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume142.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Zeal Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,670
P205/50R17 89V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 5 Inventory

