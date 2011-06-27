Used 1994 Mazda 323 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque92 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length163.6 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blaze Red
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Clear White
