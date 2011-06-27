  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 323
  4. Used 1991 Mazda 323
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mazda 323 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 323
Overview
See 323 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque92 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length163.6 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Niagara Silver Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Current Blue Metallic
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Clear White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
See 323 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mazda 323 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles