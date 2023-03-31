2023 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Sedan
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,742*
Total Cash Price
$26,122
2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,417*
Total Cash Price
$38,960
Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,138*
Total Cash Price
$27,640
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,428*
Total Cash Price
$29,377
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,025*
Total Cash Price
$33,700
Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,293*
Total Cash Price
$31,021
Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,455*
Total Cash Price
$32,540
3 Hatchback
Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,435*
Total Cash Price
$28,732
Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,941*
Total Cash Price
$33,590
2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,005*
Total Cash Price
$37,270
Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,363*
Total Cash Price
$30,601
2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,397*
Total Cash Price
$27,297
2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,641*
Total Cash Price
$40,367
Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,372*
Total Cash Price
$33,688
Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,060*
Total Cash Price
$34,770
Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,192*
Total Cash Price
$32,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$778
|$806
|$834
|$863
|$4,033
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,254
|Financing
|$859
|$684
|$499
|$309
|$111
|$2,462
|Depreciation
|$5,242
|$1,247
|$1,179
|$1,384
|$1,310
|$10,362
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,998
|$5,118
|$4,966
|$5,678
|$5,982
|$31,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$167
|$512
|$375
|$934
|$1,352
|$3,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$372
|$544
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,282
|$1,019
|$745
|$461
|$165
|$3,672
|Depreciation
|$7,790
|$1,818
|$1,721
|$2,017
|$1,911
|$15,257
|Fuel
|$2,480
|$2,554
|$2,631
|$2,710
|$2,791
|$13,166
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,093
|$6,744
|$6,497
|$7,392
|$7,691
|$42,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,314
|Financing
|$909
|$723
|$529
|$327
|$117
|$2,605
|Depreciation
|$4,946
|$1,581
|$1,497
|$1,756
|$1,663
|$11,443
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,833
|$5,513
|$5,336
|$6,091
|$6,365
|$33,138
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,384
|Financing
|$966
|$769
|$562
|$347
|$125
|$2,769
|Depreciation
|$5,869
|$1,371
|$1,297
|$1,521
|$1,441
|$11,499
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,883
|$5,349
|$5,169
|$5,876
|$6,151
|$33,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,102
|$3,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,556
|Financing
|$1,109
|$881
|$645
|$399
|$142
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$6,739
|$1,572
|$1,488
|$1,744
|$1,653
|$13,196
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,128
|$5,724
|$5,522
|$6,253
|$6,398
|$36,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,020
|$812
|$593
|$367
|$132
|$2,924
|Depreciation
|$6,201
|$1,447
|$1,369
|$1,606
|$1,521
|$12,144
|Fuel
|$1,805
|$1,859
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$2,032
|$9,584
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,334
|$5,468
|$5,272
|$5,981
|$6,238
|$34,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Sedan Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,102
|$3,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,070
|$851
|$623
|$385
|$138
|$3,067
|Depreciation
|$6,542
|$1,519
|$1,437
|$1,686
|$1,597
|$12,781
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,846
|$5,641
|$5,449
|$6,181
|$6,338
|$35,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,145
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,358
|Financing
|$945
|$752
|$549
|$340
|$122
|$2,708
|Depreciation
|$5,781
|$1,338
|$1,266
|$1,484
|$1,406
|$11,275
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,808
|$5,361
|$5,189
|$5,897
|$6,180
|$33,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,387
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,105
|$878
|$643
|$398
|$142
|$3,166
|Depreciation
|$6,766
|$1,564
|$1,480
|$1,735
|$1,644
|$13,189
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,135
|$5,702
|$5,485
|$6,194
|$6,425
|$35,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$167
|$512
|$375
|$934
|$1,352
|$3,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$372
|$544
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,534
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,226
|$975
|$713
|$441
|$158
|$3,513
|Depreciation
|$7,504
|$1,736
|$1,643
|$1,926
|$1,825
|$14,634
|Fuel
|$2,573
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,896
|$13,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,766
|$6,704
|$6,474
|$7,371
|$7,690
|$42,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,432
|Financing
|$1,007
|$800
|$586
|$362
|$129
|$2,884
|Depreciation
|$6,160
|$1,425
|$1,348
|$1,581
|$1,498
|$12,012
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,312
|$5,485
|$5,296
|$6,004
|$6,266
|$34,363
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,137
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,301
|Financing
|$898
|$714
|$522
|$323
|$116
|$2,573
|Depreciation
|$5,489
|$1,271
|$1,203
|$1,410
|$1,336
|$10,709
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,360
|$5,202
|$5,043
|$5,748
|$6,044
|$32,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$167
|$512
|$375
|$934
|$1,352
|$3,340
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$372
|$544
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,657
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,821
|Financing
|$1,328
|$1,056
|$772
|$478
|$171
|$3,805
|Depreciation
|$8,132
|$1,881
|$1,779
|$2,086
|$1,977
|$15,855
|Fuel
|$2,573
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,896
|$13,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,619
|$6,930
|$6,669
|$7,568
|$7,855
|$43,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,102
|$3,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,108
|$881
|$645
|$398
|$143
|$3,175
|Depreciation
|$6,823
|$1,569
|$1,485
|$1,742
|$1,650
|$13,269
|Fuel
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$2,170
|$10,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,262
|$5,775
|$5,574
|$6,307
|$6,454
|$36,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,102
|$3,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$323
|$474
|$932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,144
|$909
|$665
|$412
|$147
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$7,703
|$1,487
|$1,408
|$1,651
|$1,563
|$13,812
|Fuel
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$2,170
|$10,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,221
|$5,721
|$5,517
|$6,230
|$6,371
|$37,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2023 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$874
|$4,086
|Maintenance
|$250
|$509
|$406
|$851
|$1,207
|$3,223
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,058
|$841
|$616
|$381
|$136
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$6,478
|$1,498
|$1,417
|$1,662
|$1,575
|$12,630
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,099
|$9,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,744
|$5,599
|$5,395
|$6,104
|$6,350
|$35,192
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
