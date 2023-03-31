Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. 2023 Mazda 3
  5. Cost to Own

2023 Mazda 3 Cost to Own

More about the 2023 3
More about the 2023 3

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

3 Sedan

2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$31,742*

Total Cash Price

$26,122

2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,417*

Total Cash Price

$38,960

Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,138*

Total Cash Price

$27,640

Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,428*

Total Cash Price

$29,377

Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,025*

Total Cash Price

$33,700

Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,293*

Total Cash Price

$31,021

Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,455*

Total Cash Price

$32,540

3 Hatchback

Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,435*

Total Cash Price

$28,732

Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$35,941*

Total Cash Price

$33,590

2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$42,005*

Total Cash Price

$37,270

Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$34,363*

Total Cash Price

$30,601

2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$32,397*

Total Cash Price

$27,297

2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

True Cost to Own

$43,641*

Total Cash Price

$40,367

Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,372*

Total Cash Price

$33,688

Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$37,060*

Total Cash Price

$34,770

Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$35,192*

Total Cash Price

$32,167

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,362

Taxes & Fees

$1,254

Financing

$2,462

Fuel

$9,584

Insurance

$4,033

Repairs

$824

Maintenance

$3,223

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$752$778$806$834$863$4,033
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,090$41$41$41$41$1,254
Financing$859$684$499$309$111$2,462
Depreciation$5,242$1,247$1,179$1,384$1,310$10,362
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$9,998$5,118$4,966$5,678$5,982$31,742

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$167$512$375$934$1,352$3,340
Repairs$0$0$156$372$544$1,072
Taxes & Fees$1,601$41$41$41$41$1,765
Financing$1,282$1,019$745$461$165$3,672
Depreciation$7,790$1,818$1,721$2,017$1,911$15,257
Fuel$2,480$2,554$2,631$2,710$2,791$13,166
True Cost to Own®$14,093$6,744$6,497$7,392$7,691$42,417

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,150$41$41$41$41$1,314
Financing$909$723$529$327$117$2,605
Depreciation$4,946$1,581$1,497$1,756$1,663$11,443
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$9,833$5,513$5,336$6,091$6,365$33,138

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,220$41$41$41$41$1,384
Financing$966$769$562$347$125$2,769
Depreciation$5,869$1,371$1,297$1,521$1,441$11,499
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$10,883$5,349$5,169$5,876$6,151$33,428

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,102$3,118
Repairs$0$0$135$323$474$932
Taxes & Fees$1,392$41$41$41$41$1,556
Financing$1,109$881$645$399$142$3,176
Depreciation$6,739$1,572$1,488$1,744$1,653$13,196
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$12,128$5,724$5,522$6,253$6,398$36,025

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,285$41$41$41$41$1,449
Financing$1,020$812$593$367$132$2,924
Depreciation$6,201$1,447$1,369$1,606$1,521$12,144
Fuel$1,805$1,859$1,915$1,973$2,032$9,584
True Cost to Own®$11,334$5,468$5,272$5,981$6,238$34,293

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Sedan Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,102$3,118
Repairs$0$0$135$323$474$932
Taxes & Fees$1,346$41$41$41$41$1,510
Financing$1,070$851$623$385$138$3,067
Depreciation$6,542$1,519$1,437$1,686$1,597$12,781
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$11,846$5,641$5,449$6,181$6,338$35,455

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$773$800$828$857$887$4,145
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,194$41$41$41$41$1,358
Financing$945$752$549$340$122$2,708
Depreciation$5,781$1,338$1,266$1,484$1,406$11,275
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$10,808$5,361$5,189$5,897$6,180$33,435

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,387$41$41$41$41$1,551
Financing$1,105$878$643$398$142$3,166
Depreciation$6,766$1,564$1,480$1,735$1,644$13,189
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$12,135$5,702$5,485$6,194$6,425$35,941

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$167$512$375$934$1,352$3,340
Repairs$0$0$156$372$544$1,072
Taxes & Fees$1,534$41$41$41$41$1,698
Financing$1,226$975$713$441$158$3,513
Depreciation$7,504$1,736$1,643$1,926$1,825$14,634
Fuel$2,573$2,651$2,730$2,812$2,896$13,662
True Cost to Own®$13,766$6,704$6,474$7,371$7,690$42,005

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,268$41$41$41$41$1,432
Financing$1,007$800$586$362$129$2,884
Depreciation$6,160$1,425$1,348$1,581$1,498$12,012
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$11,312$5,485$5,296$6,004$6,266$34,363

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$721$746$772$799$827$3,865
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,137$41$41$41$41$1,301
Financing$898$714$522$323$116$2,573
Depreciation$5,489$1,271$1,203$1,410$1,336$10,709
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$10,360$5,202$5,043$5,748$6,044$32,397

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$167$512$375$934$1,352$3,340
Repairs$0$0$156$372$544$1,072
Taxes & Fees$1,657$41$41$41$41$1,821
Financing$1,328$1,056$772$478$171$3,805
Depreciation$8,132$1,881$1,779$2,086$1,977$15,855
Fuel$2,573$2,651$2,730$2,812$2,896$13,662
True Cost to Own®$14,619$6,930$6,669$7,568$7,855$43,641

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,102$3,118
Repairs$0$0$135$323$474$932
Taxes & Fees$1,391$41$41$41$41$1,555
Financing$1,108$881$645$398$143$3,175
Depreciation$6,823$1,569$1,485$1,742$1,650$13,269
Fuel$1,928$1,986$2,046$2,107$2,170$10,237
True Cost to Own®$12,262$5,775$5,574$6,307$6,454$36,372

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,102$3,118
Repairs$0$0$135$323$474$932
Taxes & Fees$1,434$41$41$41$41$1,598
Financing$1,144$909$665$412$147$3,277
Depreciation$7,703$1,487$1,408$1,651$1,563$13,812
Fuel$1,928$1,986$2,046$2,107$2,170$10,237
True Cost to Own®$13,221$5,721$5,517$6,230$6,371$37,060

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$762$789$816$845$874$4,086
Maintenance$250$509$406$851$1,207$3,223
Repairs$0$0$120$286$418$824
Taxes & Fees$1,331$41$41$41$41$1,495
Financing$1,058$841$616$381$136$3,032
Depreciation$6,478$1,498$1,417$1,662$1,575$12,630
Fuel$1,865$1,921$1,979$2,038$2,099$9,902
True Cost to Own®$11,744$5,599$5,395$6,104$6,350$35,192

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 3 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Advertisement
2022 MAZDA3 SEDAN
At a Glance:
  • $20,800starting MSRP
Search InventoryMAZDAUSA.COM
MSRP excludes tax, title, license fees and $1,015 destination charge (Alaska $1,060). Vehicle shown may be priced higher. Actual dealer price will vary. See dealer for complete details.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2023 Mazda 3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates