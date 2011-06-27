  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. 2022 Mazda 3
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Mazda 3 Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 3
More about the 2022 3
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.5/419.1 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower186 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall) +$150
Wireless Charging Pad +$275
Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Plates +$450
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelink +$375
Cargo Net +$50
Cargo Mat +$100
All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall) +$125
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Machine Gray Metallic +$595
Door Mirror Caps, Jet Black +$100
Wheel Locks +$65
Snowflake White Pearl Mica +$395
Black Accent Package +$475
Rear Lip Spoiler - Body Color +$375
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$200
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Guard +$125
Soul Red Crystal Metallic +$595
Rear Lip Spoiler - Jet Black +$375
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,268 lbs.
EPA interior volume106.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.9 in.
Length183.5 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.7 in.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Platinum Quartz Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Mazda 3 Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models