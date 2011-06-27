  1. Home
2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2021 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/406.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,450
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,450
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall)yes
Cargo Netyes
Wireless Charging Padyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall)yes
Cargo Matyes
Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Mazda Navigation System (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Door Mirror Caps, Jet Blackyes
Soul Red Crystal Metallicyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Snowflake White Pearl Micayes
Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoiler - Body Coloryes
Machine Gray Metallicyes
Rear Lip Spoiler - Jet Blackyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White, leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
215/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

