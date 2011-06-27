  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. 2021 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Mazda 3 2.0 Features & Specs

More about the 2021 3
More about the 2021 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
10 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA3 SEDAN
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,500
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,500
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall)yes
Cargo Netyes
Wireless Charging Padyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall)yes
Cargo Matyes
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirroryes
Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Mazda Navigation System (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,500
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Door Mirror Caps, Jet Blackyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoiler - Body Coloryes
Rear Lip Spoiler - Jet Blackyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight3100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume106.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
205/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Mazda 3 2.0 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars