2019 Mazda 3 Premium Features & Specs
|Overview
See 3 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelink
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall)
|yes
|Wireless Charging Pad
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall)
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Mazda Navigation (Fleet)
|yes
|Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror
|yes
|Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Machine Gray Metallic
|yes
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica
|yes
|Soul Red Crystal Metallic
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless)
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3022 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|107.3 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|215/45R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,500
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
