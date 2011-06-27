  1. Home
2019 Mazda 3 Base Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,600
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,600
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (High Wall)yes
Wireless Charging Padyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Mats (Low Wall)yes
Cargo Matyes
Mazda Navigation (Fleet)yes
Frameless Auto-Dim Mirroryes
Illuminated (Front Only) Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Machine Gray Metallicyes
Snowflake White Pearl Micayes
Soul Red Crystal Metallicyes
Rear Bumper Guard (Stainless)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3082 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Greige Leatherette, leatherette
  • Black Leatherette, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
215/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
