Used 2018 Mazda 3 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2018 3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Bose/Moonroof/Satellite Radio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Charge - Snowflake White Pearlyes
Door Mirror Cap Credit for Jet Blackyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Paint Charge - Soul Redyes
Paint Charge - Machine Grayyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3098 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black Leatherette, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/45R W tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
