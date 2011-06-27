Used 2018 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wstraube , 06/10/2018 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

2018 mazda3 sport with PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE $1,000 16-inch Alloy wheels Bright beltline trim Heated body-color dual power doormirrors w/ turn signal lamps Premium cloth-trimmed sport seats Rear seat armrest w/ cupholders Auto On/Off headlights Rain sensing windshield wipers Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring14 with Rear Cross Traffic Alert15 With rebates and dealer sale price just under $20k out the door. We purchased this car for our daughter who is starting to drive in the next few months. I know new car for a teenager! I felt the same way, but we looked at late model used cars and what you got for $10k-12k was not worth it. Four year old Chevy Cruze with 65k miles for 10k. No warranty no history. Real crap shoot. In my opinion most people who buy inexpensive small cars can’t afford much and don’t do the routine maintenance. By the time you put tires, brakes and change all the fluids etc. you are close to what something new would cost. The dealer we purchased the car from is my wife’s Mercedes dealer and we really like them. So we had history with them and that was another deciding factor. Other cars in this category were more expensive, Kia, Cruze, Honda and Toyota. All over 20k before tax and title. All except the Ford Focus. They are closing them out and the SE was just over 15k. We did a test drive and I got to tell you what a cheep car the focus is! Just inside and out no comparison to the Mazda. It’s not surprising that ford is going to stop making cars and move towards trucks / SUV’s. I think you can tell a lot about a car company by how much effort they put into their small cars and the focus seems like ford needed a car for this category and didn’t put much effort into it. At retail of 22k there is no way you would buy this over the others. Even the Chevy Cruze is a better car and I’m not a GM fan. The only way I see ford selling these cars is to heavily discount them. First impression of the Mazda3 is how nice it is inside. For the Botton of the line “sport” it doesn’t feel cheep. Again compared to the ford, wow. It’s amazing how these small car have evolved. Just all the small touches, all the safety features, airbags, backup camera, Smart City Brake (very important for new drivers), blind spot warning. Push button start, temperature gage, two trip computers, auto lights and wipers, cruise control, A/C, locking gas cap, mpg computer, etc. In the old days bottom of the line cars didn’t come with any of these features. You didn’t get A/C or an automatic transmission. Now it’s all pretty standard. With the smaller 155 HP motor this car has plenty of pep. With three of us in the car and the A/C on it had plenty of passing power on two lane highways. It even has a “sport”mode that I haven’t tried yet. So far we are very impressed with this car. We got the mica blue with the aluminum wheels. Beautiful little car. I think Mazda make some of the most beautiful cars and suvs out there. Toyota’s have gotten so bizarre looking these past few years. There was a red mazda6 on the lot with a black and cream interior for $30k. Just a beautiful car. Looks like a much more expensive car. Much better looking than the Mercedes on the same lot for $20k less. If Mazda can make their “cheep”car this nice I’m sure their other higher models are excellent. I think Mazda is doing a complete model change on the 3 in 2019 so I’m guessing why we got this under $20k. I know other cars in this class rate higher but this car is worth a look at if you are in the market for a $20k-22k car. One year of owning the Mazda and it’s been a great car. My 16 year old daughter is now driving it and it’s a nice, safe economical car for her. No problems at all so far. Just oil changes. For the Michigan winter we had last year we put michelin x-ice snow tires on it and it went through anything. I highly recommend snow tires. I know they are expensive but worth the money when you figure your kid with very little winter driving experience is driving it.