Used 2017 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
'17 Mazda3 GT
First off, it has a proper 6-sp manual! Have only owned it a couple of weeks, so I can't speak to it's long-term reliability, yet. That said, I traded an Audi A4 Quattro for the Mazda and it was the best car-related decision I have ever made. While I do miss the way the turbo pushed me into the seat back, and the brilliant awd, the Mazda makes up for it in every other way. It has a higher power-to-weight ratio than the Audi, and the 185lbft of torque it makes really gets the lightweight moving off the line. Not to mention that the 184hp is enough to cause a slight amount of torque-steer when you run it through it's manual gears. The Mazda has a better interior, more comfortable seats, a better sounds system (I have the 9-seaker Bose), and is just as well equipped otherwise. And for a lot less money! Like, half as much. The Mazda's handling is superb, it corners like it's on rails, and the SkyActiv G-Vectoring Control is subtle and non-intrusive, yet amazing (I do a lot of mountain road driving). The brakes are as tight, and stop just as hard, as the Audi. The looks are beautiful and the LED headlights are excellent. I really have nothing negative to say about this car that isn't just being nit-picking. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking at this class. Definitely pony-up for the premier equipment package. You get the LED lighting, navigation, and the heated steering wheel. (Which is amazing at 5:30am when it's 18° out)
Overall a great ride!
Cons: Fuel economy continues to be poor compared to competition. Climate control sometimes has a mind of it's own when starting the car. Can't seem to find a sweet spot for the power seats. Original tires are wearing out quickly with only 23,000 miles. Yoga positioning needed to get in and out of the car if you don't want to bump your head. Poor rear seating accommodations. Pros: Still fun to drive. Has some punch with the 184 hp engine. Great cornering and handling. Timelessly beautiful styling inside and out. No service issues.
This is my Second Mazda 3 GT. The first was a 2015
I just bought this car two weeks ago after having spent a year and a half with the 2015. And they've fixed the one thing I didn't like about the 2015. The NOISE. After having driven the previous car for 30,000 miles I had gotten to the point where highway trips were out of the question because of the road noise. The 2017 is much much quieter and slightly more composed. Also both have remarkable handling characteristics, but driving the 2017 is like driving around on rails. This new car has a manual transmission instead of the 2015's automatic. As good as the automatic is in the other car, driving a 4 cylinder car with a six speed automatic became an exercise in quickly finding the Sport Mode button and using the paddle shifters to approximate some kind of civilized driving . Still has all the qualities that make me love this car. Good looks, beautiful interior, incredible handling, excellent build quality, and because it's so easy to park, it's one of the best city cars I've ever driven. However the seats may be a challenge for the horizontally challenged. Update - Avg. MPG is sitting at 30.5 in mostly city driving. UPDATE: Trip to Eureka Springs and a trip to Denver both went off without a hitch. Seats are good for long distance driving.
MY 3RD MAZDA 3
I got the Touring version without any extras. It's about 90-95% of the GT for thousands less. Some say the driving experience is as good or better than a Audi A3. I compared the Touring with the mid range Audi feature by feature and the cars were nearly identical. Except for the hybrid oriented features of the A3. The Mz3HBT is a LOT of car for the $. The 2.5L matched with the manual is extremely satisfying. One thing potential buyers should know is there is NO hatch release button on the key FOB. And, the instrument panel is terrible, imho. But, get the automatic transaxle version, and you get a nice tachometer mounted front and center like in a Porsche 911. And a perfectly legible speedo. The other thing is, even though this isn't a 'hot hatch,' the Dunlop Sport 5000 M tires the car comes with are junk. Get a set of dedicated winter rims and tires, then a set of summer dedicated HP tires for the OE rims. This car DESERVES great tires! It would do everything better with great tires. I'd also recommend getting a set of WeatherTech front mats and cargo mat. The driver's side mat covers half of the carpeted dead pedal. Which might help reduce wear most complain about. Other than that, this is a mid $40K car in cheap's clothing. Well worth a consideration. Oh---> I didn't list the reliability because this car has just over 1000 miles. But, after owning 2 other Mz3 cars, I'll say just skip the extended warranty and save yourself $2-3K. And put that $ into winters wheels and mats. Then pocket the rest...
Value with some perks - first impressions
I bought this car three days ago and have put just over 100miles on it so this is truely a first impressions review. We bought this car to replace a small SUV. We needed gas mileage over space and this seemed like a really good option. The engine: with the 2.5 liter you push on the gas and it really responds. I did an extended test drive of the 2.0 engine and while it had good excelleration the sweet spot seemed to always be lagging. The 2.5 is a vast improvement and if your budget allows it's a must have. Smooth acceleration and quite a bit of kick for a 4 cyl. Is it going to keep up with the small hatches that have turbo chargers or 300hp. No, but if you want that you're probably looking at other cars, for a bit more money. The interior: we bought the Grand Touring with most options and while the layout is different from your normal car I can already see that it is achieving Mazdas goal of keeping your eyes on the road. With the controls to most everything down on the console instead of on the dash you can manipulate the Nav and radio mostly by touch. It's very intuitive and has a smart phone/iPhone style interface. The heads up display seemed a bit of overkill but I've already began to love it. If Mazda could of added preset driver recognition so you didn't manually have to change it every time a new driver got in that would be great but it takes 10 seconds to manipulate it. The leather is way nicer then you would expect from a mid-level hatch and the cars interior screams quality. With automatic everything; rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights, even automatic door locks with the smart key this car stands out and it has heated seats! The voice activated feature seems to work really well, the 7in touchscreeb is very easy to see and the 9speaker Bose stereo has sounded great. Ours has Nav but that wasn't a selling point. In today's world most of us are carrying Nav in our pockets but it's easy to use. The Exterior: the styling is very eye catching. We have the eternal blue mica and it really pops! We had a choice of this or white and the blue just made me look longer. With nicely tinted Windows it has great lines and The 18in rims are nice, some may want to upgrade but you won't need to. If you buy a lesser trim level with steel wheels it's a must the stock Mazda wheels kill the look of this car, but work within your budget. The ride in my opinion is on par for this kind of car. Will It feel like a SUV, no, your driving on low profile tires so you feel the road but it's reasonable for a car of this type. The one thing I didn't love was the cargo space floor. Typically the spare is under the cargo area and it is in this as well. Most cars have a piece or thin fabric covered wood or plastic between and it gives the cargo area a solid floor. This has a thick fabric that sit directly on styrofoam that surrounds the spare. It just feels cheap. I may try and add somthing in between to firm it up. Overall this car meets our needs and was in our budget. I'm looking forward to lower gas usage and long term reliability.
