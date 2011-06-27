  1. Home
Used 2016 Mazda 3 s Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2016 3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3028 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/45R W tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles