Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2016 3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Popular Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2930 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume108.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Sand, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
205/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
