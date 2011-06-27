  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2016 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2016 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,545
See 3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,545
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Appearance Packageyes
Preferred Equipment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,545
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,545
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight2865 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Sand, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,545
205/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,545
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 3 Inventory

Related Used 2016 Mazda 3 i Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles