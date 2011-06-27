  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2015 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,445
See 3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/541.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,445
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,445
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,445
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,445
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,445
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Paint Chargeyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyes
Fog Lightsyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2854 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume108.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Exterior Colors
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/60R16 91H tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 3 Inventory

Related Used 2015 Mazda 3 i Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles