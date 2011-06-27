  1. Home
Used 2014 Mazda 3 i Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
high gloss black trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated carbon fiber steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Cargo Matyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Pearl Paint Chargeyes
Fog Lightsyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Paint Chargeyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2815 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length175.6 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/60R16 91H tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
