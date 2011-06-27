  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2013 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2013 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,650
See 3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Torque168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower167 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,650
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,650
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
265 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,650
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,650
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Compass & Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,650
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Rear Aero Flares & Rear Center Under Skirtyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity42.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3104 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length177.4 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Lights Mica
  • Dolphin Gray Mica
  • Black Mica
  • Velocity Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Dune, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,650
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,650
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 3 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles