  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2012 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Mazda 3 i Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2012 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,700
See 3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/565.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,700
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,700
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,700
SIRIUS Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Compass & Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Rear Wing Spoileryes
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Front track60.4 in.
Curb weight2872 lbs.
Gross weight3907 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length180.7 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume105.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mica
  • Dolphin Gray Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Sky Blue Mica
  • Indigo Lights Mica
Interior Colors
  • Dune, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 3 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Mazda 3 i Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles