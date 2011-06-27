Used 2008 Mazda 3 i Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$13,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,995
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$13,995
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$13,995
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,995
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$13,995
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
clockyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,995
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,995
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
$13,995
Front track60.2 in.
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight2780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$13,995
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Sand Metallic
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Icy Blue Metallic
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Metropolitan Gray Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
