  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 3
  4. Used 2007 Mazda 3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2007 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,895
See 3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,895
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,895
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,895
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Front track60.2 in.
Length177.6 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.7 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Blue Mica
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Black Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Phantom Purple Mica
  • True Red
  • Aurora Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,895
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 3 Inventory

Related Used 2007 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles