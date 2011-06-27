Used 2006 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best Car Out There
I bought my 2006 Mazda3 Grand Touring Hatchback new when it first came out in '05 and drove it for about 78,000 miles before a guy lost control of his car on a highway, hit the driver side of my car causing the airbags to deploy and spinning us into a ditch. Because of the high safety standards, we were all able to walk away from the accident with minor injuries, when looking at my car, we should have been on stretchers. My car saved our lives. I loved this car and will be buying a new one just as soon as I can find one. They are so great that no one wants to part with theirs. I recommend this car to everyone. Fun to drive, safe, and reliable.
first newer Mazda for me not bad at all.
I bought the mazda3 from a private seller for $5100 great car get a easy 4.2 out 5 from me stock suspension is comfy, i did install coilovers obviously ride became a bit stiffer but not bad. is been great.
2006 Mazda3 Grand Touring Hatchback
Great little car now with 138K on it. Nice features including the Bose sound, LED lights, adjustable headlights, great styling, etc.
Great fun, and reasonably practical
I prefer a standard shift, and so I really enjoy this car. It is the best car I have ever owned, considering it cost me $17k as an "economy car." Great value. Cargo capacity is impressive, comfort is very reasonable, although over time, chintzy interior materials and high maintenance bills disappoint. She eats tires and her tires are expensive; third set within 100k miles at $750 a set. Expensive also was the turn-signal switch replacement with "stealership" labor pricing, as well as a broken motor mount, and failed fuel injector. Downside is, maintenance adds up pretty substantially, IMO. You do pay for the sporty performance eventually. Great fun, versatile and reasonably practical.
I would buy another one!
After owning this car for 1 year here are my thoughts: 1)Fun to drive everyday 2)Not as much cargo room as you think 3)Breaks a lot! (been in the shop multiple times for bad shocks, replace belts, power steering pump, and many more parts) 4)Good gas mileage but could be better 5)That zoom zoom factor is addicting Simply put, every time I drive this car I fall in love with it a little bit more even though it has it flaws.
