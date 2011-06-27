Used 2005 Mazda 3 SP23 Special Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
222 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2762 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length178.7 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Saddle Brown Leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
