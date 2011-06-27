Used 2004 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
No regrets!
Bought my 2004 in 2006 while still under warranty, and 9 years and 138000 miles later am only now thinking of upgrading. Longest I've ever driven one particular vehicle. The most cost comes with replacing the low profile tires so frequently but otherwise has been essentially maintenance free with giving it regular oil changes and routine checkups. I absolutely love this solid little car. I even discovered I could camp in it. As I age I need slightly better front seats for comfort and therefore am also looking to upgrade to maybe a Mazda CX-5. I love hatchbacks, I don't like SUVs, vans and sedans and this car is perfect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bet Car Purchase Ever
Bought this car new in 2004 and approaching 90k miles. Every mile has been enjoyable. Thought about getting a newer car with better performance and luxury, but decided that this car so perfectly meets my needs, I'm going to drive it into the ground. No major problems (aside from nasty pothole related suspension stuff) and has maintained high 20's combined mileage while remaining fun to drive. Won't win a drag race, but can slalom with many "performance" cars. Definitely recommend upgrading stock rubber to slightly wider, stickier set. On my third set of BFG's 215/45R17 rubber. Great tires for this car.
Wish I still had it!
I purchased my Mazda in 2014 with 110k miles. She was a one owner car before me and they took very good care of her. I'm sad to say I totaled her at 140k miles. She never broke down on me. I did treat her well and got routine maintenance done. The worst thing about her was the road noise and she was a little bit of a bumpy ride. When the air bag went off it exploded and filled my car with smoke. I hit a car in front of me on highway 405 going about 35 miles per hour. If i had the choice having her back I would.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
16 years and counting
I purchased my car with 4 miles on it and now am nearing 250,000. Maintenance has been next to nothing. With regular oil changes, check-ups and tires, I would say that I've averaged $300/year maintenance. And, since I paid the car off 12 years ago, this Mazda has been one of the best investments that I have ever made. The last few years have brought wear and tear issues on appearance items such as the paint beginning to fail and the seams of the seats coming apart. It is about time to invest in a new car and with no car payment for the last 10 years I have plenty of money saved to pay cash for the next one!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This is entry level?!
I didn't actually buy this car yet, but have been looking at it for several days and like what I see so far. Debating between this or a 2003 Protege5. The 3 has huge power increase over the Pro5, but overall does not handle as tightly. Very nice acceleration in 1st gear, but 2nd seems sluggish. Still a nice car, with great styling for entry level economy car.
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2004 Mazda 3 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner