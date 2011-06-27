Used 2004 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

No regrets! gwen , 07/12/2015 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought my 2004 in 2006 while still under warranty, and 9 years and 138000 miles later am only now thinking of upgrading. Longest I've ever driven one particular vehicle. The most cost comes with replacing the low profile tires so frequently but otherwise has been essentially maintenance free with giving it regular oil changes and routine checkups. I absolutely love this solid little car. I even discovered I could camp in it. As I age I need slightly better front seats for comfort and therefore am also looking to upgrade to maybe a Mazda CX-5. I love hatchbacks, I don't like SUVs, vans and sedans and this car is perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bet Car Purchase Ever pagzzz , 12/23/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in 2004 and approaching 90k miles. Every mile has been enjoyable. Thought about getting a newer car with better performance and luxury, but decided that this car so perfectly meets my needs, I'm going to drive it into the ground. No major problems (aside from nasty pothole related suspension stuff) and has maintained high 20's combined mileage while remaining fun to drive. Won't win a drag race, but can slalom with many "performance" cars. Definitely recommend upgrading stock rubber to slightly wider, stickier set. On my third set of BFG's 215/45R17 rubber. Great tires for this car.

Wish I still had it! Antoinette , 03/16/2016 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my Mazda in 2014 with 110k miles. She was a one owner car before me and they took very good care of her. I'm sad to say I totaled her at 140k miles. She never broke down on me. I did treat her well and got routine maintenance done. The worst thing about her was the road noise and she was a little bit of a bumpy ride. When the air bag went off it exploded and filled my car with smoke. I hit a car in front of me on highway 405 going about 35 miles per hour. If i had the choice having her back I would. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

16 years and counting Satisfied , 08/25/2018 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my car with 4 miles on it and now am nearing 250,000. Maintenance has been next to nothing. With regular oil changes, check-ups and tires, I would say that I've averaged $300/year maintenance. And, since I paid the car off 12 years ago, this Mazda has been one of the best investments that I have ever made. The last few years have brought wear and tear issues on appearance items such as the paint beginning to fail and the seams of the seats coming apart. It is about time to invest in a new car and with no car payment for the last 10 years I have plenty of money saved to pay cash for the next one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value