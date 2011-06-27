  1. Home
Used 2011 Mazda 2 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2011 2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,635
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.7/395.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,635
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,635
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,635
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Center Console w/Armrest (Late Availability)yes
Center Armrestyes
Compass Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,635
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,635
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Crystal White Pearl Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity27.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2306 lbs.
Gross weight3263 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Length155.5 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume100.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Exterior Colors
  • Aquatic Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • True Red
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Spirited Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,635
P185/55R15 82V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,635
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,635
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
