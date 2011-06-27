Used 2005 Maybach 62 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Charles , 04/23/2005

My wife had just recently purchased a S600 and i loved it more than my bentley, so I went to the dealership to buy a S600 and the dealer told me about the mayabch. So I went back to look at the 57, I was ready to sign the paperwork when he mentioned to me that there was a 62, frustrated by his lack of information, I went back into the studio to look, I was in love. The drive home was the best drive I have ever tooken. The performance is better than a corvette, I love the rear seat features when I am chauferred. It is a great all around car.