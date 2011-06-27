  1. Home
  2. Maybach
  3. Maybach 62
  4. Used 2005 Maybach 62
  5. Used 2005 Maybach 62 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Maybach 62 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 62
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 62s for sale
List Price Estimate
$43,965 - $82,647
Used 62 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Better than a Rolls Royce and a Bentley

Don, 12/19/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent, Great chauffer car.

Report Abuse

Better than my primary car

Charles, 04/23/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My wife had just recently purchased a S600 and i loved it more than my bentley, so I went to the dealership to buy a S600 and the dealer told me about the mayabch. So I went back to look at the 57, I was ready to sign the paperwork when he mentioned to me that there was a 62, frustrated by his lack of information, I went back into the studio to look, I was in love. The drive home was the best drive I have ever tooken. The performance is better than a corvette, I love the rear seat features when I am chauferred. It is a great all around car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 62s for sale

Related Used 2005 Maybach 62 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles