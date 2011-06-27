  1. Home
Used 2006 Maybach 57 S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$367,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/436.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
600 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
audio and video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
21 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
beverage cooleryes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6033 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length225.3 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base133.5 in.
Width78.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
