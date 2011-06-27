  1. Home
Used 2005 Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa Specs & Features

More about the 2005 Spyder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,415
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG12
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.2/371.2 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower385 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
element antennayes
radio data systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Front track60.0 in.
Gross weight4365 lbs.
Height51.4 in.
Length169.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rame Ghibli
  • Rosso Bologna Metallic
  • Azzuro Argentina Metallic
  • Nero
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Blu Mediterraneo Metallic
  • Blu Sebring Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Verde Goodwood Metallic
  • Argento Luna Metallic
  • Grigio Nuvolari Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cuoio Sella
  • Nero
  • Grigio Chiaro
  • Blu Navy
  • Bordeaux
  • Grigio Medio
  • Cuoio
  • Beige Scuro
  • Avorio
  • Blu Medio
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Inventory
