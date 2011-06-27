2021 Maserati Quattroporte Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2021 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$108,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Nerissimo Packageyes
GT Sport Nerissimo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Sabbia Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheelyes
Heated Black Leather/Black Piano Insert Steering Wheelyes
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheelyes
Power Adjustable Foot Pedalsyes
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrestsyes
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shiftersyes
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Inox Sport Pedalsyes
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)yes
Metallic Paintyes
GT Sport Packageyes
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
20" Silver Mercurio Wheelsyes
20" Gloss Black Urano Wheelsyes
20" Silver Perseo Wheelsyes
Metallescent Paintyes
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
20" Silver Forged GTS Wheelsyes
21" Dark Forged Atlante Wheelsyes
Mica Paintyes
3-Season Performance Tiresyes
20" Dark Perseo Wheelsyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)yes
20" All Season Tiresyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Nero
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
