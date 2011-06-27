  1. Home
2020 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$121,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/485.3 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower424 hp @ 5750 rpm
Torque428 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$1,000
Black Leather Steering Wheelyes
Executive Rear Seats +$4,000
Folding Rear Tables +$2,500
Inox Sport Pedals +$200
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery +$1,800
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,000
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$300
Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel +$250
Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters +$550
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Audio System +$2,000
115V Power Outlet in Rear Center Console +$120
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery w/Contrast Stitching +$1,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/silkyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Polished Silver Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script +$1,500
20" Silver Forged GTS Wheels +$2,500
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$300
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
21" Silver Forged Atlante Wheels +$3,000
20" Silver Perseo Wheels +$400
Metallic Paintyes
Mica Paintyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile) +$2,950
Metallescent Paint +$1,000
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,950
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script +$300
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Nero
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Tortora, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Rosso/Grigio Zegna Silk, premium leather/silk
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
