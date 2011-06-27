Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranSport Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2018 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower523 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque524 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adjustable pedalsyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoking Kit +$100
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$3,350
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$2,500
Interior Carbon Package +$1,550
Carbon Kit +$3,500
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$225
Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$350
Sport Steering Wheel-Heated +$150
Sport Steering Wheel-Carbon Insert +$800
Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Headrest Trident Stitched +$450
Front Seat Ventilation +$1,200
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Blue Painted Brake Calipersyes
Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" GTS Design Forged Anthracite Alloy Wheels +$3,000
20" All Season Tires +$470
Red Anodized Brake Calipers +$3,200
Black Gloss Front Grilleyes
Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" GTS Design Forged Silver Alloy Wheels +$2,500
20" Mercurio Alloy Wheelsyes
Pearlescent Paint +$3,500
Metallescent Paint +$2,250
21" Titano Alloy Wheels +$4,000
No Badge Versionyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4189 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Bianco
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Nero
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Tortora, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
