  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso Specs & Features

More about the 2018 Quattroporte
More about the 2018 Quattroporte
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$136,600
See Quattroporte Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower523 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque524 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Smoking Kit +$100
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$3,350
Bowers & Wilkins Sound System +$2,500
One 115V Power Outlet into Rear Center Console +$120
Two Individual Comfort-Luxury Rear Seats w/Center Console +$7,500
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Alcantara Headliner and Pillarsyes
Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$150
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Inox Sport Pedals +$600
Folding Rear Tables +$3,575
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Heated Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$150
Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Headrest Trident Stitched +$450
Rear Seat Entertainment w/Folding Rear Tables +$8,750
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Blue Painted Brake Calipersyes
Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" GTS Design Forged Anthracite Alloy Wheels +$3,500
20" All Season Tires +$470
Polished Aluminum Brake Calipers +$3,200
20" GTS Design Forged Silver Alloy Wheels +$3,000
Pearlescent Paint +$3,500
Metallescent Paint +$2,250
20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels +$800
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
21" Titano Alloy Wheels +$4,500
No Badge Versionyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,189 lbs.
Height58.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Metallic
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Bianco
  • Champagne Metallescent
  • Blu Passione Mica
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent
  • Rosso Folgore Mica
  • Nero Ribelle Mica
  • Nero
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent
  • Grigio Metallo Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Tan/Dark Grey Zegna, premium leather/silk
  • Red/Dark Grey Zegna, premium leather/silk
  • Black/Dark Grey Zegna, premium leather/silk
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Tortora, premium leather
  • Rosso, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory
See Quattroporte Inventory

Related Used 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS GranLusso info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models