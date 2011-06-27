Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Specs & Features
|Overview
See Quattroporte Inventory
Starting MSRP
$109,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/485.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Sport 20" Package
|+$2,200
|Sport 21" Package
|+$5,600
|Sport 20" Carbon Package
|+$2,400
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Inox Sport Pedals
|+$600
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|+$1,900
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|yes
|Carbon Kit Light
|+$2,500
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|+$525
|Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|+$3,350
|Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Sport Steering Wheel-Heated
|+$300
|Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|+$650
|Sport Steering Wheel-Carbon Insert
|+$800
|Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|+$5,950
|Full Natural Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|+$5,950
|Headrest Trident Stitched
|+$450
|Folding Rear Tables
|+$3,575
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Heated Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|+$300
|Interior Carbon Package
|+$1,400
|Smoking Kit
|+$100
|Rear Seat Entertainment w/Folding Rear Tables
|+$8,750
|Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
|+$400
|Bowers & Wilkins Sound System
|+$5,300
|Front Seat Ventilation
|+$1,200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|20" Crono Alloy Wheels
|+$2,300
|21" Titano Alloy Wheels
|+$6,000
|20" GTS Design Forged Silver Alloy Wheels
|+$4,500
|20" Mercurio Alloy Wheels
|+$1,500
|20" All Season Tires
|+$470
|20" GTS Design Forged Anthracite Alloy Wheels
|+$5,000
|Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|Blue Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$800
|20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$2,300
|Metalescent Paint
|+$2,250
|Pearlescent Paint
|+$3,000
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4233 lbs.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|124.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 10.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|See Quattroporte Inventory
Related Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 1999
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1999
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2002
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2004
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom 2005
- Used Kia Forte 2008
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2010
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2008
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class News
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2021 Tundra
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Other models to consider
- 2021 Audi Q7
- 2021 Audi Q5
- 2021 Audi A4
- 2021 e-tron
- 2020 Audi Q5
- Audi R8 2021
- 2021 S4
- 2021 Audi S5
- 2021 Audi Q3
- 2021 Audi A8
Research similar vehicles
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Civic
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Toyota Corolla 2022
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- 2021 Toyota Avalon
- 2020 Camry
- 2021 IS 350
Recommended
- Chevrolet Bolt EV 2018 Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2001 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Genesis G70 in New Bedford, MA
- Used Lexus RX-350 in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Kia Niro-Ev in Federal Way, WA
- Used Audi Allroad in Pasadena, TX
- Used Volkswagen Beetle in Norman, OK
- Used Jaguar S-Type in Costa Mesa, CA
- Used Mini Clubman in Tustin, CA
- Used Genesis G90 in Roswell, GA
- Used Toyota Prius-C in Santa Clarita, CA
- Used Porsche Macan in Shawnee, KS
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Grapevine, TX
- Used Lexus Es-330 in New Brunswick, NJ
- Used GMC Savana-Cargo in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Ford Five-Hundred in Nampa, ID
- Used Cadillac Eldorado in Parker, CO
- Used Audi S6 in Hamilton, OH
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in Hendersonville, TN
- Used Chevrolet SS in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used Lincoln Continental in Palatine, IL
- Used Buick Lacrosse in Leander, TX
- Used BMW 4-Series in Fayetteville, AR
- Used Subaru Ascent in Euless, TX
- Used Ferrari California-T in Fountain Valley, CA
- Used Honda Element in Tracy, CA
- Used Kia Optima-Plug-In-Hybrid in Hayward, CA
- Used Chevrolet Express-Cargo in Saint Charles, MO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer in Jupiter, FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze-Limited in Roswell, GA
- Used Lincoln Navigator in Kenner, LA
- Used Alfa-Romeo Giulia in Janesville, WI