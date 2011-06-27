Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S GranLusso Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$109,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/485.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Inox Sport Pedals
|+$600
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|yes
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|yes
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|+$3,350
|Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel
|yes
|Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|+$150
|Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|One 115V Power Outlet into Rear Center Console
|+$120
|Headrest Trident Stitched
|yes
|Folding Rear Tables
|+$3,575
|Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Heated Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert
|+$150
|Interior Carbon Package
|+$2,100
|Two Individual Comfort-Luxury Rear Seats w/Center Console
|+$7,500
|Smoking Kit
|+$100
|Rear Seat Entertainment w/Folding Rear Tables
|+$8,750
|Bowers & Wilkins Sound System
|+$5,300
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Heated Rear Bench Seat
|+$635
|20" Crono Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|21" Titano Alloy Wheels
|+$4,500
|20" GTS Design Forged Silver Alloy Wheels
|+$3,000
|20" All Season Tires
|+$470
|Polished Aluminum Brake Calipers
|+$3,200
|20" GTS Design Forged Anthracite Alloy Wheels
|+$3,500
|Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Blue Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Urano Machined Polished Alloy Wheels
|+$800
|Metalescent Paint
|+$2,250
|Surround View Camera
|+$900
|Pearlescent Paint
|+$3,000
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4100 lbs.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|124.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
