Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 Specs & Features
|Overview
See Quattroporte Inventory
Starting MSRP
$107,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/485.3 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|404 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4233 lbs.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.7 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.7 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.7 in.
|Wheel base
|124.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|275/40R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|See Quattroporte Inventory
Related Used 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC70 2007
- Used Scion XB 2012
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Audi Q5
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2008 For Sale
- Used Ram Dakota 1996
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2000
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2013 For Sale
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2009
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
- 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2021 Volvo S90
- 2022 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
- 2022 Audi A3 News
- 2022 Elantra
- 2020 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Audi A8 News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Levante
- 2021 Ghibli
- 2021 Maserati Quattroporte
- Maserati Levante 2020
- 2021 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Quattroporte
- Maserati Ghibli 2021
- Maserati Quattroporte 2020
Research similar vehicles
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Genesis G70
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2020 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Q60
- Nissan Sentra 2020
- Chevrolet Malibu 2020
Other models
- Used Buick Cascada in Vineland, NJ
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Alltrack in East Orange, NJ
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Saint Charles, MO
- Used BMW X5-M in Daytona Beach, FL
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Gti in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used Pontiac Grand-Prix in Hillsboro, OR
- Used Volvo S60 in Mission Viejo, CA
- Used Lexus LX-470 in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Apple Valley, CA
- Used Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Alhambra, CA
- Used Chevrolet Uplander in Pomona, CA
- Used Tesla Model-3 in Saint Clair Shores, MI
- Used Ferrari 575M in Haverhill, MA
- Used Aston-Martin V8-Vantage in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Mazda CX-5 in Cranston, RI
- Used Nissan Rogue-Select in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Cadillac Cts-Coupe in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in Baytown, TX
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Oceanside, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Southfield, MI
- Used Land-Rover Discovery-Sport in Vacaville, CA