Used 2014 Maserati Quattroporte GTS Specs & Features

More about the 2014 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$140,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/464.2 mi.
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower523 hp @ 6500 rpm
Torque479 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Luxury Package +$10,900
Premium Package +$3,320
Sport 21 Package +$5,230
Sport 20 package +$2,720
10 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
adjustable pedalsyes
cargo netyes
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
remote trunk releaseyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Folding Rear Tables +$3,350
Inox Sport Foot Pedals w/High Grip Rubber Inserts +$590
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$1,350
Alcantara Headliner and Pillars +$1,840
Full Natural Drilled Leather Interior +$5,100
Full Natural Leather Interior w/Alcantara +$5,540
Full Natural Leather Interior +$5,100
Two Individual Comfort-Luxury Rear Seats w/Center Console +$7,290
Rear Seat Entertainment +$6,040
WI-FI Vehicle Hot Spot +$1,030
Rear Seat Entertainment w/Folding Rear Tables +$8,310
Front Seat Ventilation +$1,170
Smoking Kit +$80
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$3,180
Bowers & Wilkins High Premium Sound System +$5,100
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert and Matching Colors +$1,350
Heated Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert and Matching Colors +$1,670
One 115V Power Outlet into Rear Center Consoleyes
Beige Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Matching Colors +$430
Heated Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Wood Insert +$1,670
Leather Covered Three Spoke Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Insert +$1,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front leg room38.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Extended Keyless Entry Including Rear Doors +$290
19" Tritone Alloy Wheelsyes
Red Painted Calipers +$730
Silver Painted Calipers +$730
20" Crono Alloy Wheels +$1,890
21" Titano Alloy Wheels +$5,240
Metallescent Paint +$2,190
Blue Painted Calipers +$730
Polished Silver Painted Calipers +$3,190
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4191 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Front track64.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.7 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Wheel base124.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Metallo
  • Blue Passione Mica
  • Nero Ribelle
  • Rosso Folgore
  • Champagne
  • Bronzo Sienna Metallescent
  • Bianco
  • Nero
Interior Colors
  • Tortora
  • Marrone, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
285/35R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
