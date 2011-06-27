  1. Home
Used 2012 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S Specs & Features

More about the 2012 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/452.2 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower433 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Fiber PackageEvolution ii +$2,075
Clima Pack +$2,100
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Upon Request - Dashboard, Rear Shelf and Details +$1,350
MC Design Aluminum Driving Pedals +$550
TitanTex Composite Fiber and Colored Leather Steering Wheel +$1,600
Leather Upholsteryyes
Heated Rear Seats +$875
Wood and Colored Leather Steering Wheel +$1,600
TitanTex Composite Fiber and Black Leather Steering Wheel +$1,365
Wood and Black Leather Steering Wheel +$1,365
Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber and Black Leather Finish +$1,365
Color Upon Request - Piping +$350
Color Upon Request - Carpet Piping +$100
Aluminum Racing Pedals +$375
Alcantara Headliner +$1,750
Comfort Pack Front Seats +$5,375
Comfort Pack Rear Seats +$5,900
Steering Wheel, Gearshift Knob and Gearshift Boot - Color Upon Request w/Alcantara Interior +$425
Steering Wheel, Gearshift Knob and Gearshift Boot - Black Leather w/Alcantara Interioryes
Door Sills in TitanTex Composite Fiber +$1,900
Color Upon Request - Stitching +$450
Steering Wheel, Gearshift Knob and Gearshift Boot - Alcantara Color Upon Request +$265
Steering Wheel, Gearshift Knob, Gearshift Boot - Color Upon Request w/Leather Upholstery +$425
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Exterior Options
20" Gloss Black Multi-Trident Alloy Wheels +$1,050
Pearlescent Paint +$10,800
18" Space Saver Spare Tireyes
19" V-Style Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Dark Chrome Multi-Trident Alloy Wheels +$775
20" Dark Chrome 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels +$775
Colored Caliper Yellow +$800
Colored Caliper Blue +$800
Colored Caliper Titanium Gray +$800
Colored Caliper Silver +$800
Colored Caliper Black +$800
Car Cover +$400
Chromeline Exterior Trimyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
EPA interior volume129.5 cu.ft.
Front track62.3 in.
Gross weight5291 lbs.
Height56.0 in.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.2 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Verde Deep Emerald Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearl
  • Nero
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Argento Luna
  • Bianco Eldorado
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
Other models