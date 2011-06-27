  1. Home
Used 2009 Maserati Quattroporte Base Specs & Features

More about the 2009 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$119,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/428.4 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque339 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
11 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4389 lbs.
Front track62.3 in.
Gross weight5294 lbs.
Height56.6 in.
Length200.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearl
  • Nero
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Argento Luna
  • Blu Sebring
  • Blu Malago
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Grigio Palladio
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Verde Deep Emerald Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Avorio, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Grigio Ghiaccio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
