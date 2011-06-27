  1. Home
Used 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Executive GT Specs & Features

More about the 2006 Quattroporte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,900
See Quattroporte Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
transmission hill holderyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG13
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/380.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower396 hp @ 7250 rpm
Torque326 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
beverage cooleryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4375 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Front track62.3 in.
Height56.6 in.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.1 cu.ft.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Wheel base120.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Sebring Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Verde Goodwood Metallic
  • Argento Luna Metallic
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Nero
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Grigio Palladio Metallic
  • Grigio Nuvolari Metallic
  • Blu Malago Metallic
  • Acquamarina Metallic
  • Bronzo Montecarlo Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Blu Navy, premium leather
  • Grigio Chiaro, premium leather
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather
  • Blu Medio, premium leather
  • Cuoio Sella, premium leather
  • Avorio, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
double wishbone front suspensionyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
