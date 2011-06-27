2022 Maserati MC20 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$212,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|238.5/397.5 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|621 hp @ 7,500 rpm
|Torque
|538 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$7,000
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$35,000
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|leather and carbon steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Heated Front Seats
|+$500
|4-way (2-way Power) Lightweight Monocoque Racing Seats
|+$7,000
|Alcantara Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Inserts
|+$500
|Carbon Fiber Seat Back
|+$4,500
|Trident Stitched on Headrest
|+$900
|Extended Alcantara® w/Laser Effect
|+$2,500
|Full Premium Leather and Alcantara Interiors
|+$1,000
|12 Speaker Sonus Faber Premium Sound System
|+$4,000
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Carbon Fiber Hood w/Exterior Painted in Body Color
|+$4,500
|Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler
|+$5,500
|Carbon Fiber Engine Cover
|+$5,000
|Black Roof
|+$4,000
|Carbon Fiber Roof
|+$6,000
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors
|+$650
|Matte Paint - Bianco Audace
|+$14,000
|Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$1,200
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$1,200
|Exclusive Three-Layer Paint - Giallo Genio
|+$10,000
|Exclusive Three-Layer Paint - Rosso Vincente
|+$10,000
|Three-Layer Paint - Blu Infinito
|+$4,500
|Two-Layer Paint - Grigio Mistero
|+$4,500
|20" Carbon Fiber Wheels
|+$20,000
|20" Corsa Forged Wheels - Glossy Dark Miron Diamond Cut
|+$7,000
|20" Corsa Forged Wheels - Matte Dark Miron
|+$5,500
|20" Birdcage Wheels - Glossy Black Diamond Cut
|+$1,500
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$1,200
|Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script
|+$1,200
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|+$1,200
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,306 lbs.
|Height
|48.0 in.
|Length
|184.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5.3 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.0 in.
|Wheel base
|106.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
