2022 Maserati MC20 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MC20
Overview
Starting MSRP
$212,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.5/397.5 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower621 hp @ 7,500 rpm
Torque538 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Interior Carbon Fiber Package +$7,000
Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$35,000
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Front Seats +$500
4-way (2-way Power) Lightweight Monocoque Racing Seats +$7,000
Alcantara Sport Steering Wheel w/Carbon Fiber Inserts +$500
Carbon Fiber Seat Back +$4,500
Trident Stitched on Headrest +$900
Extended Alcantara® w/Laser Effect +$2,500
Full Premium Leather and Alcantara Interiors +$1,000
12 Speaker Sonus Faber Premium Sound System +$4,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Hood w/Exterior Painted in Body Color +$4,500
Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler +$5,500
Carbon Fiber Engine Cover +$5,000
Black Roof +$4,000
Carbon Fiber Roof +$6,000
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors +$650
Matte Paint - Bianco Audace +$14,000
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$1,200
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$1,200
Exclusive Three-Layer Paint - Giallo Genio +$10,000
Exclusive Three-Layer Paint - Rosso Vincente +$10,000
Three-Layer Paint - Blu Infinito +$4,500
Two-Layer Paint - Grigio Mistero +$4,500
20" Carbon Fiber Wheels +$20,000
20" Corsa Forged Wheels - Glossy Dark Miron Diamond Cut +$7,000
20" Corsa Forged Wheels - Matte Dark Miron +$5,500
20" Birdcage Wheels - Glossy Black Diamond Cut +$1,500
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$1,200
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script +$1,200
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script +$1,200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,306 lbs.
Height48.0 in.
Length184.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.0 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Mistero
  • Rosso Vincente
  • Nero Enigma
  • Blu Infinito
  • Bianco Audace
  • Giallo Genio
Interior Colors
  • Cuoio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero w/Giallo Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blu, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero w/Blu Cielo Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
