2022 Maserati Levante Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5,750 rpm
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Nerissimo GT Package
|+$1,100
|GT Sport Nerissimo Package
|+$4,490
|GT Sport Interior Package
|+$1,990
|Comfort & Convenience Package
|+$1,290
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|280 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
|+$1,100
|Upgraded Full Leather Upholstery
|+$1,000
|Cargo Net
|+$100
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Heated Black Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Heated Sabbia Leather/Wood Steering Wheel
|+$500
|Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery
|+$3,500
|Aluminum Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters
|+$550
|Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Script
|+$200
|Power Rear Side Sunblinds
|+$500
|Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System
|+$2,500
|Chrome Trunk Sill
|+$200
|Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails
|+$200
|Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests
|+$400
|Zegna Silk & Leather Upholstery
|+$4,800
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" Gloss Black Nereo Miron Wheels
|+$400
|Metallic Paint
|+$1,200
|3-Season Performance Tires
|+$420
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|+$500
|Adaptive Full LED Matrix Headlamps
|+$1,450
|Mica Paint
|+$1,200
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|+$2,700
|Metallescent Paint
|+$1,200
|GT Sport Package
|+$3,290
|Gloss Silver Roof Rails
|+$400
|Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)
|+$2,700
|20" Matte Nereo Wheels
|+$400
|Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$500
|Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$500
|21" Gloss Black Anteo Wheels
|+$1,800
|21" Machine Polished Anteo Wheels
|+$1,800
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|+$500
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,650 lbs.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Length
|197.0 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.5 in.
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|265/45R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Related 2022 Maserati Levante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac XT5 2008
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used BMW Alpina B7
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2011
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2017
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 1994
- Used Audi A6 2011 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2009
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Toyota Venza 2021
- 2022 BMW M5
- Hyundai Santa Cruz 2022
- 2022 Volvo XC60
- 2022 Volkswagen Taos
- 2022 Murano
- 2022 Cadillac XT5
- 2022 Lexus IS 300
- Tesla Model S 2021
Other models to consider
- 2022 Lincoln Navigator
- Lincoln Nautilus 2022
- 2021 Aviator
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator
- 2022 Corsair
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2021 Navigator
- 2022 Lincoln Corsair
- 2021 Lincoln Corsair
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Tesla Model X
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Nissan Rogue
- 2022 4Runner
- 2022 Toyota Highlander
- 2022 C-HR
- 2022 Toyota Sequoia
- Hyundai Tucson 2022
- 2022 Honda Pilot
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2022
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Toyota Camry News
- 2023 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2022 Lamborghini Aventador News
- 2023 Kia Stinger News
- 2023 Honda Pilot News
Other models
- Used Mini Convertible in Springfield, VA
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Maryville, TN
- Used Fiat 500X in Roanoke, TX
- Used Nissan Kicks in Chambersburg, PA
- Used Ram 2500 in Farmersville, TX
- Used Toyota Venza in Gaylord, MI
- Used Lincoln MKZ in Benton Harbor, MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz Slk-Class in Norcross, GA
- Used Lexus LX-570 in Newburgh, NY
- Used Ford Fiesta in Fairfax, SC
- Used Ford E-Series-Wagon in Fallbrook, CA
- Used Audi Q5 in Lawrenceburg, TN
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Del Valle, TX
- Used Ford Transit-Wagon in Waynesboro, PA
- Used Mini Countryman in Wilkes Barre, PA
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Manhattan Beach, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Belton, TX
- Used Volvo V60-Cross-Country in Pleasant Grove, UT
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Long Branch, NJ
- Used Porsche 718-Cayman in Maineville, OH
- Used Ford Focus in Moline, IL
- Used Hyundai Veloster in Poway, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Coupe in Midlothian, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Bristol, TN
- Used Buick Envision in Lyndhurst, NJ
- Used Audi SQ5 in Uniontown, OH
- Used Porsche Cayenne in Manchester, TN
- Used Chrysler Pacifica-Hybrid in Pittsboro, NC
- Used Porsche Taycan in Warminster, PA
- Used Honda Element in Kenner, LA