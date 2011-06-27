  1. Home
2021 Maserati Levante GTS Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$125,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.8 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower550 hp @ 6250 rpm
Torque538 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Nerissimo GTS Package +$1,100
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
14 total speakersyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests +$400
Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails +$200
Cargo Net +$100
Carbon Fiber Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters +$450
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System +$2,100
Power Adjustable Foot Pedals +$400
Zegna Pelletessuta Leather Upholstery +$5,000
Power Rear Side Sunblinds +$500
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery +$1,800
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$1,100
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
heatedyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" Matte Staggered Orione Miron Wheels +$4,000
22" Painted Staggered Orione Miron Wheels +$4,000
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$400
20" Dark Grey Staggered Ares Wheels +$400
Gloss Red Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script +$400
21" Matte Staggered Helios Wheels +$2,200
21" Machine Polished Staggered Anteo Wheels +$1,800
Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgate +$600
Metallic Paint +$1,200
21" Machine Polished Staggered Helios Wheels +$2,200
Metallescent Paint +$1,200
21" Gloss Black Staggered Anteo Wheels +$1,800
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi) +$2,700
Mica Paint +$1,200
Gloss Silver Roof Rails +$400
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script +$400
Gloss Silver Painted Brake Calipers w/Red Maserati Script +$400
3-Season Performance Tires +$420
20" Silver Staggered Efesto Platinum-Wheels +$1,800
20" Dark Grey Staggered Nereo Miron Wheels +$400
Piano Black Roof Rails +$400
22" Machine Polished Staggered Orione Miron Wheels +$4,000
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5070 lbs.
Height66.8 in.
Length197.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Cuoio w/Amman Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Amman Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio/Nero Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
295/35R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
