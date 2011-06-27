  1. Home
2021 Maserati Levante Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Levante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Nerissimo GranSport Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholsteryyes
Carbon Fiber Column-Mounted Paddle Shiftersyes
Power Rear Side Sunblindsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Alcantara Headliner and Pillarsyes
Power Adjustable Foot Pedalsyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrestsyes
Four-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholsteryyes
Illuminated Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Scriptyes
Rear In-Floor Cargo Railsyes
Zegna Pelletessuta Leather Upholsteryyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)yes
Metallic Paintyes
21" Machine Polished Anteo Wheelsyes
Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Scriptyes
21" Gloss Black Anteo Wheelsyes
20" Dark Grey Ares Wheelsyes
Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Scriptyes
Piano Black Roof Railsyes
Metallescent Paintyes
Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgateyes
Mica Paintyes
20" Dark Grey Efesto Miron Wheelsyes
20" Dark Grey Nereo Miron Wheelsyes
3-Season Performance Tiresyes
21" Matte Helios Wheelsyes
Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)yes
Gloss Silver Roof Railsyes
Dimensions
Length197.0 in.
Curb weight4994 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Width77.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero
  • Blu Passione Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Maratea Metallescent Metallic
  • Blu Nobile Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Blu Emozione Mica Metallic
  • Bianco
  • Bianco Alpi Pearlescent Tri-Coat
  • Rame Mica Metallic
  • Nero Ribelle Mica Metallic
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Nero w/Rosso Stitching, premium leather
  • Nero w/Cuoio Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Nero w/Grigio Stitching, premium leather
  • Marrone Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Nero/Grigio Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
  • Rosso w/Nero Stitching, premium leather
  • Cuoio/Nero Zegna PELLETESSUTA, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
265/45R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
