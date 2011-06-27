2021 Maserati Levante Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|369 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5750 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
|Nerissimo GranSport Package
|yes
|Climate Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Pieno Fiore Natural Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Column-Mounted Paddle Shifters
|yes
|Power Rear Side Sunblinds
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Ultra Premium Sound System
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Alcantara Headliner and Pillars
|yes
|Power Adjustable Foot Pedals
|yes
|Ventilated Front Seats
|yes
|Trident Logo Stitched on Front/Rear Headrests
|yes
|Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Full Premium Perforated Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Illuminated Stainless Steel Door Sill Plates w/Maserati Script
|yes
|Rear In-Floor Cargo Rails
|yes
|Zegna Pelletessuta Leather Upholstery
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Tri-Coat Paint (Bianco Alpi)
|yes
|Metallic Paint
|yes
|21" Machine Polished Anteo Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Black Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|Gloss Yellow Painted Brake Calipers w/Black Maserati Script
|yes
|21" Gloss Black Anteo Wheels
|yes
|20" Dark Grey Ares Wheels
|yes
|Gloss Blue Painted Brake Calipers w/White Maserati Script
|yes
|Piano Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Metallescent Paint
|yes
|Kick Sensor for Hands-Free Tailgate
|yes
|Mica Paint
|yes
|20" Dark Grey Efesto Miron Wheels
|yes
|20" Dark Grey Nereo Miron Wheels
|yes
|3-Season Performance Tires
|yes
|21" Matte Helios Wheels
|yes
|Tri-Coat Paint (Blue Nobile)
|yes
|Gloss Silver Roof Rails
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|197.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4994 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|Width
|77.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|265/45R20 tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Levante
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2021 Maserati Levante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2008
- Used Honda Accord 2008
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2015
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Ram 1500 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2021 CX-9
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Model 3
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- 2021 Genesis GV80
- 2022 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Passport
- Honda Civic 2021
- Honda CR-V 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Insight
- 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Pilot
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma